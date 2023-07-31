CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Douglas V. Patterson, Sr., 93, of Clayton passed away Saturday afternoon, July 29, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Doug was born in Clayton June 2, 1930, son of Harry V. and Luella A. “Nellie” Searles Patterson and he graduated from Clayton High School. He entered the US Air Force in 1950, serving with the 637th AC&W Squadron. He was honorably discharged in 1954.

On March 13, 1955 he married Mildred May Card at the LaFargeville Methodist Church with Revs. Clayton Stoddard and Robert Malabar officiating. Millie died May 11, 2019.

Doug was a delivery driver for Sealtest Ice Cream, worked in maintenance for the Town of Clayton, and helped Harry Bazinett working on several islands. He retired from Frink SnoPlow as a welder after serving the company for 27 years. He also did work for the Green Thumb Project.

Doug was a former member of Clayton First Baptist Church, River Community Church, and currently was a member of Alexandria Bay Baptist Church. He was a member of the Clayton Lions Club and American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821. He enjoyed working on the islands, especially on Grindstone and Whiskey Islands, boat rides, traveling with his wife, Millie, and he collected lighthouses. Doug’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by son Douglas V. Patterson, Jr. and wife Sabrina, Sharon Grove, KY; daughter Candace M. Martilotta, Clayton; three grandchildren, Katherine Patterson, Samantha Rackcliffe, and Michaela Finch; seven great grandchildren who called him “Grandpa Grape”; sister Rehba P. Clarke, Watertown; four nieces and several cousins. Along with his parents and wife, Doug was predeceased by son-in-law Thomas H. Martilotta, Sr., brother and his wife Burton R. and Rae H. Patterson, brother-in-law William F. Clarke, and one niece.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 5, at the Alexandria Bay Baptist Church from 9 - 11AM followed by the funeral service at 11AM with Pastor Bob Bausum presiding. Burial will be in Clayton Cemetery will be at his family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Doug’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Alexandria Bay Baptist Church, 41 Bolton Ave., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

