Edward Franklin Beadel Jr. (Frank), of Wellesley Island

On July 27th, 2023 Edward Franklin Beadel Jr. (Frank) passed away at the place he loved so much at the St. Lawrence River, surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - On July 27th, 2023 Edward Franklin Beadel Jr. (Frank) passed away at the place he loved so much at the St. Lawrence River, surrounded by his family.

Frank is survived by his wife, Jane (Wink), daughters Samantha Beadel and Reid Beadel, his grandson, Lucien Beadel, and his sister, Lucia Beadel Whisenand. He is also survived by his nieces, Sarah and Maria. He is predeceased by his nephew Stephen.

There will be a private graveside service in Oakwood Cemetery, Syracuse on Friday, Aug. 4. A celebration of Frank’s life will be at the St. Lawrence in the near future. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

The family would like to thank Jefferson County Hospice and the wonderful caregivers who gave of themselves as well as caring for him.

Donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the River not-for-profit of your choice or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Frank, the son of Edward and Lucia Beadel, was born January 2, 1942, at Memorial Hospital (Crouse) in Syracuse, New York. He attended Salisbury School in Connecticut, where he developed a love of chemistry, blowing up some things that perhaps he shouldn’t have! He went on to Syracuse University, to continue his interest with chemistry. While doing graduate work, he became fascinated with computers, which led to his lifelong profession.

He started work at the State University of New York at Oswego as an Analytical Chemistry instructor and later worked in computer sciences. He earned the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in 1988 and at his retirement was Network Administrator.

Upon retirement, he and his wife, Jane (Wink), moved from their 1838 home in Mexico New York, to the family cottage in Thousand Island Park. He first came to the River at the age of 6 months, and was happy to retire there. While volunteering at the Antique Boat Museum, he discovered a talent for building and refinishing boats. He eventually became a licensed boat captain and drove ride boats for the Antique Boat Museum for several years, a volunteer job he loved.

Frank always loved boats and spent years racing “The Red Baron,” a Lightning Class sailboat with Wink, both in local races and District races, including several North American Championship Races. In his earlier years, he loved skiing and ski jumping and was a member of the National Ski Patrol.

He loved the River and he loved his Golden Retrievers, especially Charlie, who would regularly decorate the dock with small boulders. His other interests included being part of the Wellesley Island Fire Department, reading and listening to organ music.



Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.