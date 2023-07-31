Edwin J. Lawton Jr., 49, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Edwin J. Lawton Jr.,49, died peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Albany Medical...
Edwin J. Lawton Jr.,49, died peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Edwin J. Lawton Jr.,49, died peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Edwin was born in Carthage on September 3, 1973, the son of the late Edwin J. Lawton & Priscilla (Sanders) Lawton.  He attended school in Carthage.

A full obituary will be published tomorrow.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

On Saturday evening, July 29, 2023, God smiled as he called home his daughter, Patricia A....
Patricia A. Bailey, 68, of Norfolk
Port Leyden Cemetery chapel vandalized
Cemetery gets donations to fix vandalism
Candles
Jennifer J. Lee, 49, of Sandy Creek
William J. Stephenson, 59, of CR-22, passed away, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at home with his...
William J. Stephenson, 59, of Theresa

Obituaries

Una K. (Rutherford) Peterson, 69, died at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Saturday, July 29,...
Una K. (Rutherford) Peterson, 69, of Canton
The 172nd Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair kicks off this week, starting with animal...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair kicks off Tuesday with animal competitions
Candles
Kathleen A. Hayes, 64, of Watertown
On July 27th, 2023 Edward Franklin Beadel Jr. (Frank) passed away at the place he loved so much...
Edward Franklin Beadel Jr. (Frank), of Wellesley Island
Candles
Douglas V. Patterson, Sr., 93, of Clayton
Mr. William (Bill) N. Evans, 74, died Friday, July 28th, at University Hospital in Syracuse...
William (Bill) N. Evans, 74, of Depauville