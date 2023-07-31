Edwin J. Lawton Jr., 49, of Carthage

Edwin J. Lawton Jr.,49, died peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Edwin J. Lawton Jr.,49, died peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Edwin was born in Carthage on September 3, 1973, the son of the late Edwin J. Lawton & Priscilla (Sanders) Lawton. He attended school in Carthage.

A full obituary will be published tomorrow.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.