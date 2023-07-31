Gas prices on the rise, approach $4 a gallon

Gas pump
Gas pump(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gas prices are creeping near $4 a gallon again.

In St. Lawrence County, the average is $3.92 cents per gallon. The average cost in Lewis County is $3.89 and, in Jefferson County, it’s $3.85.

The national average price per gallon is up 16 cents from last week. Locally, it’s up 9 cents.

AAA says the recent hot temperatures across the country are causing lower production levels at several refineries, and the price of crude oil has been steadily increasing.

“Particularly during the summer is when we see those higher prices, not only because oil can sometimes be more expensive, demand is up. So when demand goes up, prices kind of follow. Also, the summer blend gasoline is more expensive to make,” said Valerie Puma, AAA communications specialist.

Demand usually drops in the fall and that’s when prices are expected to come down.

