Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair kicks off Tuesday with animal competitions

By Sean Brynda
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The 172nd Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair kicks off this week, starting with animal shows. Just like other county fairs, the number of competitors showing animals is up.

With food vendors and stands being set up Monday, it’s time for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.

As tractors flatten the race track, 4-H participants are getting their animals ready for Tuesday morning, and there are more competitors this year compared to other years.

“We have a lot of kids showing this year. We have, like, 32 horse riders, 24 kids showing dogs, and 40-50 kids showing cows and really big numbers, growing our program back up,” said Tamara Hill, Four-H Youth and Family Team Leader.

Michael Pierce has shown sheep for ten years and loves when the competition draws a crowd.

“If you’re thinking about coming, I should warn you it’s not as exciting as we would make it seem. When you’re standing there in the ring and the judge is looking at you, you’re, like, ‘Oh, I’m on edge.’ In the stands, the animals are standing there and you’re watching, but if there’s someone you know, by all means, come and support them. If not, come and support us,” he said.

Fierce competition isn’t only for sheep, goats, and chickens. Numbers are up for competitors showing horses and cattle as well.

“We have well over 200 dairy cattle and beef cattle which is a number we haven’t seen in quite a few years, which is surprising to us, but we welcome that because this is an agricultural fair and we’d like to have that in the fair packed,” said Don Peck, manager of the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.

Fair admission is free. It’s $5 to park.

Animal competitions start Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock. The grounds open for food and games at 4 p.m. Tuesday and rides start up Wednesday at 2 p.m.

More information

