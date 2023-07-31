WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen A. Hayes, 64, of Watertown passed away Friday morning, July 28, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

There will be no calling hours. There will be a celebration of her life at her family’s convenience at a time and date to be announced. A full obituary will be published. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

