Lions to host Cardboard Boat Race

Cardboard Boat Race
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Lions Club is hosting a Cardboard Boat Race in August.

The Lions’ Karen Strife talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The boat race is on Saturday, August 26, at the Village of Chaumont Beach. Check-in is at 11 a.m. The race starts at noon.

There will be prizes, including one for the most spectacular sinking.

It costs $25 to register.

To register, email kd_strife@hotmail.com or call 315-408-5397 and Strife will send you a registration packet, which has all the rules.

