Man accused of raping 13-year-old
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of raping a teenager.
State police say 18-year-old Mark Soluri was charged following a complaint involving a 13-year-old.
Soluri was charged with second-degree rape, possession of a sexual performance by a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in Watertown city court and released.
