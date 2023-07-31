Man accused of raping 13-year-old

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of raping a teenager.

State police say 18-year-old Mark Soluri was charged following a complaint involving a 13-year-old.

Soluri was charged with second-degree rape, possession of a sexual performance by a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Watertown city court and released.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For you star gazers out there, dueling meteor showers will light up the night sky starting late...
“Astronomical Doubleheader” meteor shower to be seen Sunday, Monday
A woman is safe after being rescued from the Black River in Watertown Sunday.
Woman rescued from the Black River by first responders Sunday evening
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Police identify body found in St. Lawrence River in early July
Fire continues to burn in lithium battery storage trailers at the solar farm
Convergent offers words of apology as solar farm fire continues to burn
Michael Snow
Motive revealed as Snow is sentenced for murdering SUNY Potsdam student

Latest News

Cardboard Boat Race
Lions to host Cardboard Boat Race
Concerts on the Waterfront in Sackets Harbor
Concerts on the Waterfront continue in Sackets Harbor
Bill Johnston's Pirate Days in Alexandria Bay is just one of many events happening in the north...
North Country Inspiration: A new month with plenty to do
Wake Up Weather
Some sun & a small chance of rain