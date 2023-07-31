Man accused of raping 13-year-old

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of raping a teenager.

State police say 18-year-old Mark Soluri was charged following a complaint involving a 13-year-old.

Soluri was charged with second-degree rape, possession of a sexual performance by a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Watertown city court and released.

