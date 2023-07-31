North Country Inspiration: A new month with plenty to do

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking to make the most of your remaining summer, August is shaping up to have plenty of things to do.

The Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair lasts until Sunday. In addition to the typical food, rides, shows and fun, there is a demolition derby and a concert featuring country musician Dylan Scott.

The Stone Mills Museum in LaFargeville is hosting its annual Art and Craft Fair August 4-6.

In Norfolk, the Bicentennial Carnival will feature rides, food trucks and ponies at the Dominic Zappia Arena on August 5.

That same day is the grand reopening of the Paddock Mansion in Watertown, home of the Jefferson County Historical Society.

August 11 is a Fort Drum favorite, the Mountain Mudder. It’s a 5.5-mile course with 25 obstacles to complete — and a lot of mud.

Bill Johnston’s Pirate Days returns to Alexandria Bay August 11-20. Dress as a pirate and enjoy the block party, parade, music, and vendors.

August 12-13 there’s the 1000 Islands Art and Craft and Antique Festival at the Cerow Recreation Park arena in Clayton.

That weekend is also the Dinosaur Drive-Thru at the Gouverneur fairgrounds.

August 17 is the Croghan Street Fair at St. Stephen’s, with food trucks, games, vendors, and live music.

Anchor-Con returns to the Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton August 18-20. Come dressed as your favorite comic, movie, or TV character.

August 19 is Outdoor Adventure Day at Fort Drum. Kids can participate in live demonstrations, sports, and hands-on activities to encourage outdoor fun.

August 21 is the night of the Train concert at the Watertown Fairgrounds. It’s part of the Disabled Persons Action Organization Summer Concert Series.

And on August 26, the Edwards Opera House is hosting Celtic Confusion as part of its summer concert series.

There are plenty more events happening in August, but those are a few to get you started on your plans.

We hope you’re inspired to attend some of what the north country has to offer.

