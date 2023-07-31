Officials: solar farm fire is contained

Photo from July 28 showing firefighters pouring water over burning lithium battery storage...
Photo from July 28 showing firefighters pouring water over burning lithium battery storage trailers.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Officials say the fire at the solar farm in the town of Lyme was contained late Sunday morning.

Four lithium battery storage trailers caught fire at the Convergent Energy solar farm on County Route 179 on Thursday afternoon.

Local fire departments had been pouring water on trailers since the fire broke out. They ended water operations at around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said Monday that officials are continuing to monitor temperatures in the damaged equipment and air quality around the area.

Officials said units will remain on site throughout the cause and origin investigation.

Local officials said last week that there were no toxic byproducts in the air, and there was no indication of any groundwater or runoff contamination that would pose health risks.

Since the incident began, local first responders, supported by several Jefferson County partner fire departments, Fire & Emergency Management, representatives from various New York state agencies, including the Office of Fire Prevention and Control Fire Investigation Bureau and Hazardous Materials Bureau, the State Police and Department of Environmental Conservation have been engaged or remained on site to continuously monitor the situation and ensure community safety and site security.

