Patricia A. Bailey, 68, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
On Saturday evening, July 29, 2023, God smiled as he called home his daughter, Patricia A....
On Saturday evening, July 29, 2023, God smiled as he called home his daughter, Patricia A. Bailey, age 68, to be with him for eternal life.(Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - On Saturday evening, July 29, 2023, God smiled as he called home his daughter, Patricia A. Bailey, age 68, to be with him for eternal life.  A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Raymond Moreau presiding.  Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk, following the services.  Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Patricia is survived by two children, Justin Bailey, Mooresville, NC; Leeanna Perrigo, Norwood; her four grandchildren, Gabrielle Finen, Michael and Brianna Perrigo and Ashton White; her companion and friend, Jim Petercsak, Potsdam; her two sisters, Nancy and Robert Richards, Norfolk and Kathy and Rob Rice, Conklin, NY; her nieces and nephews; her aunt Nina Molnar, Norfolk and several cousins. 

Born in Potsdam, NY on March 23, 1955 to the late John S. and Helen C. (Clark) Molnar, Patricia graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School.  She was most recently working for the Robert Ballan Law Firm and previously worked for Kerm’s in Potsdam. 

In her free time, Patricia took pride in her home, gardening, taking care of her flowers and decorating. She was a very fashionable and artistic person. 

Memorial donations in Patricia’s memory can be made to Catholic Charities or to your local rescue squad and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Patricia A. Bailey.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gas pump
Gas prices on the rise, approach $4 a gallon
Port Leyden Cemetery chapel vandalized
Cemetery gets donations to fix vandalism
Edwin J. Lawton Jr.,49, died peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Albany Medical...
Edwin J. Lawton Jr., 49, of Carthage
Candles
Jennifer J. Lee, 49, of Sandy Creek

Obituaries

William J. Stephenson, 59, of CR-22, passed away, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at home with his...
William J. Stephenson, 59, of Theresa
Una K. (Rutherford) Peterson, 69, died at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Saturday, July 29,...
Una K. (Rutherford) Peterson, 69, of Canton
The 172nd Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair kicks off this week, starting with animal...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair kicks off Tuesday with animal competitions
Candles
Kathleen A. Hayes, 64, of Watertown
On July 27th, 2023 Edward Franklin Beadel Jr. (Frank) passed away at the place he loved so much...
Edward Franklin Beadel Jr. (Frank), of Wellesley Island
Candles
Douglas V. Patterson, Sr., 93, of Clayton