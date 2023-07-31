Patricia A. Bailey, 68, of Norfolk

On Saturday evening, July 29, 2023, God smiled as he called home his daughter, Patricia A. Bailey, age 68, to be with him for eternal life. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - On Saturday evening, July 29, 2023, God smiled as he called home his daughter, Patricia A. Bailey, age 68, to be with him for eternal life. A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Raymond Moreau presiding. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk, following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Patricia is survived by two children, Justin Bailey, Mooresville, NC; Leeanna Perrigo, Norwood; her four grandchildren, Gabrielle Finen, Michael and Brianna Perrigo and Ashton White; her companion and friend, Jim Petercsak, Potsdam; her two sisters, Nancy and Robert Richards, Norfolk and Kathy and Rob Rice, Conklin, NY; her nieces and nephews; her aunt Nina Molnar, Norfolk and several cousins.

Born in Potsdam, NY on March 23, 1955 to the late John S. and Helen C. (Clark) Molnar, Patricia graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School. She was most recently working for the Robert Ballan Law Firm and previously worked for Kerm’s in Potsdam.

In her free time, Patricia took pride in her home, gardening, taking care of her flowers and decorating. She was a very fashionable and artistic person.

Memorial donations in Patricia’s memory can be made to Catholic Charities or to your local rescue squad and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Patricia A. Bailey.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.