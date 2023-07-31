Ruth Klaus, 95, of Heuvelton

Ms. Klaus passed away at the home of David and Colleen Steele (her great niece) on Saturday (July 29, 2023) surrounded by the love of her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ruth Klaus, age 95 of Heuvelton, and Lake Mary, FL will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday August 1, 2023, at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Linda Foody officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.

Calling hours will be held also on Tuesday from 12:00pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. Ms. Klaus passed away at the home of David and Colleen Steele (her great niece) on Saturday (July 29, 2023) surrounded by the love of her family.

Surviving are four nephews Richard Barlow of Lake Mary, FL; Paul Barlow of Rome, James “Kelly” Tuggey of Oneida, and Robert Tuggey of Brackney, PA; along with several great and great, great nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her sister Dora Klaus-Barlow-Tuggey of Heuvelton and Lake Mary, FL, and her nephew James Barlow of Daytona Beach

Ruth was born on February 24, 1928, in Skerry NY, a daughter of the late Emil & Rosalie (Wagner) Klaus. She graduated from Heuvelton Central in 1946 as Valedictorian of her class. She continued her education at Potsdam University, graduating in 1950 with a degree in education.

She began her career at the Copenhagen Elementary School teaching 4th grade from 1950 to 1957. She then transferred to Heuvelton Central in 1957 and taught elementary school until 1983 when she retired. She lived in Heuvelton on Annette Street from 1957 to 1985, and summered in Lake Ozonia and wintered in Lake Mary Florida.

Besides spending time with her family and friends, Ruth enjoyed ceramics, needle work, playing shuffleboard, bingo and in her later years playing games on her iPad. She served as a representative of the United Methodist Conference; a member of the Heuvelton Methodist Church where she also served as choir director for several years; was the Past President & Treasurer of the Heuvelton Teachers Association; member and past Matron of the Florence B. Beattie OES # 349; member, choir member and treasurer for 25 years of the Grace Methodist Church in Lake Mary Florida; a member of the Lake Ozonia Campers Association; and dedicated numerous hours of volunteer work at the senior center in Lake Mary, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church in Heuvelton, NY. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

