Some sun & a small chance of rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have dry skies to start the day.

It will be partly sunny with a risk of showers in the afternoon. There’s about a 30% to 40% chance of rain, depending on where you are.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s

It will be a cool night. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

It will be mostly sunny both Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be in the low to mid-70s both days.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Thursday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

The best chance of rain is Friday and it’s only 50%. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.