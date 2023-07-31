Some sun & a small chance of rain

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have dry skies to start the day.

It will be partly sunny with a risk of showers in the afternoon. There’s about a 30% to 40% chance of rain, depending on where you are.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s

It will be a cool night. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

It will be mostly sunny both Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be in the low to mid-70s both days.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Thursday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

The best chance of rain is Friday and it’s only 50%. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

