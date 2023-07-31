Traffic advisory: West Road in Turin

Traffic Advisory
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TURING, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Highway Department says bridge and culvert work started Monday on West Road in Turin.

The work will be between State Route 26 and Main Street in Turin.

Contractors will start replacing a structure near Snow Ridge Ski Resort and then a structure near Turin’s Main Street.

The road will be restricted to local traffic only.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of October

