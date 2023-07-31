Una K. (Rutherford) Peterson, 69, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Una K. (Rutherford) Peterson, 69, died at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Saturday, July 29,...
Una K. (Rutherford) Peterson, 69, died at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Saturday, July 29, 2023, she was in the company of her loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Una K. (Rutherford) Peterson, 69, died at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Saturday, July 29, 2023, she was in the company of her loving family.

Una was born May 10, 1954 in Canton, a daughter of the late Erwin and Mary (Pike) Rutherford. She graduated from Canton High School in 1973. Una worked at the family owned Canton Diner and later the Cascade Inn. On August 8, 1987 she married the love of her life, Gerald “Jerry” Peterson.

Una enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, playing cards and shopping with her sister Jean and her best friend, Felicia.

Una is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jerry of Canton, sisters Jean Flynn of Rensselaer Falls, Dorothy (Jet) Wing of Syracuse and Betty (Clark) Carvel of Castleton on the Hudson, step-daughter Nicole Jackson of Canton, her little dog Nuchi and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Erwin and Mary, she was predeceased by a brother Roland Rutherford and by sisters, Fern Pearson, Lois Pernice and Irma Grant.

Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Una K. Peterson are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

On Saturday evening, July 29, 2023, God smiled as he called home his daughter, Patricia A....
Patricia A. Bailey, 68, of Norfolk
Port Leyden Cemetery chapel vandalized
Cemetery gets donations to fix vandalism
Edwin J. Lawton Jr.,49, died peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Albany Medical...
Edwin J. Lawton Jr., 49, of Carthage
Candles
Jennifer J. Lee, 49, of Sandy Creek
William J. Stephenson, 59, of CR-22, passed away, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at home with his...
William J. Stephenson, 59, of Theresa

Obituaries

The 172nd Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair kicks off this week, starting with animal...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair kicks off Tuesday with animal competitions
Candles
Kathleen A. Hayes, 64, of Watertown
On July 27th, 2023 Edward Franklin Beadel Jr. (Frank) passed away at the place he loved so much...
Edward Franklin Beadel Jr. (Frank), of Wellesley Island
Candles
Douglas V. Patterson, Sr., 93, of Clayton
Mr. William (Bill) N. Evans, 74, died Friday, July 28th, at University Hospital in Syracuse...
William (Bill) N. Evans, 74, of Depauville