Una K. (Rutherford) Peterson, 69, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Una K. (Rutherford) Peterson, 69, died at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Saturday, July 29, 2023, she was in the company of her loving family.

Una was born May 10, 1954 in Canton, a daughter of the late Erwin and Mary (Pike) Rutherford. She graduated from Canton High School in 1973. Una worked at the family owned Canton Diner and later the Cascade Inn. On August 8, 1987 she married the love of her life, Gerald “Jerry” Peterson.

Una enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, playing cards and shopping with her sister Jean and her best friend, Felicia.

Una is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jerry of Canton, sisters Jean Flynn of Rensselaer Falls, Dorothy (Jet) Wing of Syracuse and Betty (Clark) Carvel of Castleton on the Hudson, step-daughter Nicole Jackson of Canton, her little dog Nuchi and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Erwin and Mary, she was predeceased by a brother Roland Rutherford and by sisters, Fern Pearson, Lois Pernice and Irma Grant.

Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Una K. Peterson are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

