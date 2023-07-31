William (Bill) N. Evans, 74, of Depauville

Mr. William (Bill) N. Evans, 74, died Friday, July 28th, at University Hospital in Syracuse where he had been a patient for two days. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. William (Bill) N. Evans, 74, died Friday, July 28th, at University Hospital in Syracuse where he had been a patient for two days.

The funeral will be Thursday, August 3rd, at 11am, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. A burial with Military Honors provided by the United States Marines will follow at the Depauville Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday evening from 5-8pm at the funeral home.

Bill was born May 14th, 1949, in Rochester, the son of Nelson and Elizabeth Buholtz Evans. He was raised by his father and stepmother Agnes “Irene” Evans.

He joined the United States Marines where he served from July of 1967 until he was honorably discharged in June of 1972.

On June 25th, 1977, he married the former Leanne Hays at the Clayton United Methodist Church.

Bill worked different jobs, for a time as a mechanic at the former Kittle Motors in Clayton, the Clayton Marina, a few different jobs at Fort Drum, one as Fireman, and retired later as a currier for Meddac.

He was a life member of the Depauville Volunteer Fire Department, which he absolutely loved. He enjoyed fishing and doing leather crafting.

Surviving besides his wife Leanne are two daughters, Misti (Dennis) Tousley, and Melani (Travis) Malinowski, both of Depauville; four grandchildren, Dennis, Hunter, Maci, and Evan; five brothers, Mark, Jeffrey, Gary, David, and Kevin; nieces and nephews.

Three sisters pre-deceased him.

Donation can be made in his name to the Depauville Fire Hall.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com.

