William (Bill) N. Evans, 74, of Depauville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mr. William (Bill) N. Evans, 74, died Friday, July 28th, at University Hospital in Syracuse...
Mr. William (Bill) N. Evans, 74, died Friday, July 28th, at University Hospital in Syracuse where he had been a patient for two days.(Source: Funeral Home)

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. William (Bill) N. Evans, 74, died Friday, July 28th, at University Hospital in Syracuse where he had been a patient for two days.

The funeral will be Thursday, August 3rd, at 11am, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. A burial with Military Honors provided by the United States Marines will follow at the Depauville Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday evening from 5-8pm at the funeral home.

Bill was born May 14th, 1949, in Rochester, the son of Nelson and Elizabeth Buholtz Evans. He was raised by his father and stepmother Agnes “Irene” Evans.

He joined the United States Marines where he served from July of 1967 until he was honorably discharged in June of 1972.

On June 25th, 1977, he married the former Leanne Hays at the Clayton United Methodist Church.

Bill worked different jobs, for a time as a mechanic at the former Kittle Motors in Clayton, the Clayton Marina, a few different jobs at Fort Drum, one as Fireman, and retired later as a currier for Meddac.

He was a life member of the Depauville Volunteer Fire Department, which he absolutely loved. He enjoyed fishing and doing leather crafting.

Surviving besides his wife Leanne are two daughters, Misti (Dennis) Tousley, and Melani (Travis) Malinowski, both of Depauville; four grandchildren, Dennis, Hunter, Maci, and Evan; five brothers, Mark, Jeffrey, Gary, David, and Kevin; nieces and nephews.

Three sisters pre-deceased him.

Donation can be made in his name to the Depauville Fire Hall.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

On Saturday evening, July 29, 2023, God smiled as he called home his daughter, Patricia A....
Patricia A. Bailey, 68, of Norfolk
Port Leyden Cemetery chapel vandalized
Cemetery gets donations to fix vandalism
Edwin J. Lawton Jr.,49, died peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Albany Medical...
Edwin J. Lawton Jr., 49, of Carthage
Candles
Jennifer J. Lee, 49, of Sandy Creek
William J. Stephenson, 59, of CR-22, passed away, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at home with his...
William J. Stephenson, 59, of Theresa

Obituaries

Una K. (Rutherford) Peterson, 69, died at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Saturday, July 29,...
Una K. (Rutherford) Peterson, 69, of Canton
The 172nd Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair kicks off this week, starting with animal...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair kicks off Tuesday with animal competitions
Candles
Kathleen A. Hayes, 64, of Watertown
On July 27th, 2023 Edward Franklin Beadel Jr. (Frank) passed away at the place he loved so much...
Edward Franklin Beadel Jr. (Frank), of Wellesley Island
Candles
Douglas V. Patterson, Sr., 93, of Clayton