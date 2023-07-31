William J. Stephenson, 59, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - William J. Stephenson, 59, of CR-22, passed away, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at home with his family by his side.

Born on July 17, 1964 in Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Ray E. and Dorothy M. Ward Stephenson. He also attended Hammond Central School.

William married Valerie J. Harris August 4, 2007 in Hammond, NY.

He grew up on the family farm and operated the farm from 1993-2003. In 2006 he began working for LeRay 300 LLC, Woodcliff Community, Calcium, NY, and was currently Supervisor.

William had a great sense of humor, loved to tease people and will be missed by many. He also enjoyed woodworking, hunting, making maple syrup, custom meat processing and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Valerie; a son, Kaleb, age 13; two daughters, Erin Stephenson, Oswego, NY and Amber Evans, Hammond, NY; his father, Ray Stephenson, Theresa, NY; his parents-in-law, Butch and Joan Harris, Rossie, NY; a brother, Sam Stephenson and companion, Holly Seymour, Carthage, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie Jo and Ron Soules, Red Creek, NY; a sister-in-law, Vicky Nelson, Evans Mills, NY; numerous cousins.

His mother, Dorothy Stephenson passed away previously.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfunerahome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

