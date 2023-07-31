Woman rescued from the Black River by first responders Sunday evening

A woman is safe after being rescued from the Black River in Watertown Sunday.
A woman is safe after being rescued from the Black River in Watertown Sunday.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman is safe after being rescued from the Black River in Watertown Sunday.

According to first responder correspondence, that woman had jumped from the Pearl Street Bridge and was rescued by Watertown first responders.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. when witnessed reported a woman in the water floating downstream.

Our reporter on scene captured videos which showed flashlights from Watertown fire fighters as they climbed down the north side wall of the Black River near Moulton Street. It’s there where the woman had grabbed a tree branch to stop herself from continuing down stream before she was able to be rescued.

The woman was brought back upstream on a rescue boat to Factory Street Park where she was treated by ambulance.

The extent of her injuries, if any, are unknown at this time but she was seen walking with assistance once back on land.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Police identify body found in St. Lawrence River in early July
Fire continues to burn in lithium battery storage trailers at the solar farm
Convergent offers words of apology as solar farm fire continues to burn
Michael Snow
Motive revealed as Snow is sentenced for murdering SUNY Potsdam student
KTTC
Man accused of holding wife captive for 3 days
John Bice
Lowville man needs liver transplant, holds out hope for a donor

Latest News

“Astronomical Doubleheader” meteor shower to be seen Sunday, Monday
Tour highlights what artists capture on the St. Lawrence River
The annual Dingman Point River Artists' Tour shows us how artists' paint brushes capture what...
Tour highlights what artists capture on the St. Lawrence River
For you star gazers out there, dueling meteor showers will light up the night sky starting late...
“Astronomical Doubleheader” meteor shower to be seen Sunday, Monday