Woman rescued from the Black River by first responders Sunday evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman is safe after being rescued from the Black River in Watertown Sunday.

According to first responder correspondence, that woman had jumped from the Pearl Street Bridge and was rescued by Watertown first responders.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. when witnessed reported a woman in the water floating downstream.

Our reporter on scene captured videos which showed flashlights from Watertown fire fighters as they climbed down the north side wall of the Black River near Moulton Street. It’s there where the woman had grabbed a tree branch to stop herself from continuing down stream before she was able to be rescued.

The woman was brought back upstream on a rescue boat to Factory Street Park where she was treated by ambulance.

The extent of her injuries, if any, are unknown at this time but she was seen walking with assistance once back on land.

