Your Turn: feedback on solar farm fire, Snow sentencing & campaign signs

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lithium battery storage trailers caught fire at the solar farm near Chaumont last week. Officials said there were no toxic byproducts in the air, and no indication of groundwater contamination:

This sounds exactly like what was being said about the toxic air from (the) train derailment and chemicals in Ohio...Nothing in the water or air so people hired their own investigators only to find out there is.

Ali Bullard

I live across the street from this mess where the water drains right into my property from that field. Lawyers already called.

Patricia Turner Rook

Michael Snow was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for murdering SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell:

Why are we allowing this? Isn’t someone’s life worth more than 22 years?

Jolene J Bombard

Glad he will be behind bars, but it will never take away the pain her family will deal with the rest of their lives!

Penny Wilson

(We) need the death penalty.

Georgia Wilson Garnsey

Watertown mayoral candidate Lisa Ruggiero is criticizing her opponent’s campaign signs, which read “Compo Pierce Mayor.” Ruggiero says Sarah Compo Pierce is misleading city residents by not including the word “for” on her signs:

Everyone knows who the current mayor is. This remark of “for” missing from signs is petty.

Beverly Lamark

Not if you were taking an English class or writing an essay.

Debbie Cottrell Dermady

Can we focus on the real issues?!

Joshua Cronk

