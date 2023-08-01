Betty M. Barkley, 92, of Madrid

Betty M. Barkley, age 92 passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Betty M. Barkley, age 92 passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Friends and family may be received on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 2:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Burial will follow in Madrid Cemetery.

Betty was born to Alva and Della (Giroux) Hollinger on February 13, 1931 in Potsdam. With the untimely passing of her mother, Betty spent some formative years at the St. Joseph Orphanage in Ogdensburg, NY. There she developed skills and discovered passions that she would enjoy for a lifetime. On May 5, 1950 she married William Barkley, he predeceased her in 2009. Betty was a homemaker, she was a master bread baker, pie maker, and donut fryer. Many organizations benefitted from her creations at fundraisers. She was also an artist; drawing, painting, and especially crocheting.

She is survived by her children; William “Bill” Barkley Jr. and Sherry Barkley of Madrid, NY; Cynthia and Rodger Heinig of Coco Beach, FL; Cathy Gwinn of Madrid, NY and Grandchildren, Eric and Lynne Heinig, Rebecca Heinig, Allison and Joshua Barkley, two great-grandchildren, Caronwyn and Shillam Heinig, along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her siblings Kenneth and William Hollinger, Mildred Cameron, Kathryn Hooper and a son in-law James Gwinn.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to the Potsdam Humane Society; 17 Madrid Ave. Potsdam, New York 13676, from which she adopted her favorite child, Lucky.

