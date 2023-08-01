Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad moving to new space

Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad
Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Aug. 1, 2023
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad will move into its own space across the street from its current location.

The non-profit bought a building along East Broadway Street in the village.

It will have quarters for the crew, offices and a place for training.

Then there are plans to build a new ambulance garage.

The squad says it’ll be nice to have its own space instead of renting from the Cape Vincent Fire Department.

“Especially in the north country, there’s only so many EMTs and paramedics, and people work in multiple places, so when they come pick up a shift here, they want to rest, they want to relax, they want privacy. When you’re in a fire station, you don’t always get that,” said Jeff Call, chief of operations.

The squad needs to raise $275,000 for the project. Part of the fundraising will include a handmade kayak.

