Coming in September - Investigate TV +

Starting September 11, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Fall 2023 Programming News:
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called InvestigateTV+.
Beginning on September 11, the program will showcase groundbreaking investigations featuring Gray’s award-winning InvestigateTV unit, plus consumer, health and original content curated from Gray’s 113 local markets.
WWNYTV7 CBS – will air this program weekdays at 5:30 pm, between our 5 pm and 6 pm newscasts.
Don’t Worry you aren’t losing viewer favorite “25 Words or Less” or “Pictionary”- and for Jeopardy Fans we are offering a second run of Jeopardy in the afternoon.
Rachael Ray is no longer available because Rachael is no longer producing her show.
So, our Daytime Programming revisions on WWNYTV are:
Monday through Friday – Weekdays
10:00 am 25 Words or Less
10:30 am Pictionary
11:00 am through 4:00 pm there are no changes.
4:00 pm Jeopardy 2nd run
4:30 pm 25 Words or Less
5:00 pm 7news First at 5 pm
5:30 pm Investigate TV
6:00 pm 7News This Evening
More information on Gray’s exciting new show:
Considering the tremendous audience reaction to Gray’s InvestigateTV weekend show, including average viewership of 1.2 million households per week, Gray decided to launch InvestigateTV+ weekdays.
Gray’s local stations will air both the weekday program (InvestigateTV+) and the weekend program (InvestigateTV) across all its markets.
InvestigateTV+ will be hosted by Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell.
“Storytelling is our North Star. We have assembled a team of experienced, community-focused journalists who will work closely with Gray’s local stations to deliver in-depth stories from around America that inform and inspire every day,” Zurik said.
