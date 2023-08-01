A crisp start to the day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It feels more like September than the first day of August.

Temperatures were in the 40s to start the day. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

It’s a great day for the opening of the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.

We’ll be back in the heat by the end of the week, although it won’t be super hot or super humid.

Tonight will be another cool night. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

The weather will be a bit unsettled for Thursday and Friday.

There’s only a 40% chance of rain each day, so you might not want to cancel any outdoor plans just yet.

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday and partly sunny on Friday. It will be in the upper 70s to right around 80 for both days.

The weekend is looking nice. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be close to 80 both days.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

