Dorothy J. Burrows, 94, formerly of Fishers Landing

Published: Aug. 1, 2023
FISHERS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Dorothy J. Burrows, 94, formerly of NYS Route 180, entered into another realm of life the morning of July 26th, 2023. She had been a resident of Menorah Park Nursing Home in Syracuse, N.Y. Services will be private, and arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Dorothy was born June 9, 1929, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Greta Mae Slate who died as a young woman. She was raised by her grandparents, Archie and Annie Prunner Couglar. She completed her GED when her two older children were grown. She then went on to become a Realtor and Broker.

She was Broker/Owner of Burrows Realty.

Dorothy worked for a time at Clayton Manufacturing for 5 years. She also worked for Anzalone’s Scenic View Inn for 24 years until 1980. In 1981, she opened Burrows Realty and worked until she retired.

She was a past member of the Assessment Review Board for the Town of Orleans from 1980 until 1992.

Dorothy was very proud of her Native American heritage. She was a convert to Catholicism and raised her children in the faith.

Surviving are her twin daughters, Dorothy Goldman of Jamesville, Donna Comenole of Florida; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, F. Vernon Burrows, and a daughter Diana Burrows Lyons.

Dorothy will be buried at the resting place of her mother Greta Mae and her infant brother.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

