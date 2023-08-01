Mr. Wood passed away on Monday evening, July 31, 2023, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Douglas A. Wood, 83, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 1:30PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Edgar LaCombe, III officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Wood passed away on Monday evening, July 31, 2023, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg.

Douglas is survived by his wife of sixty two years, Nancy (Shannon) Wood of Ogdensburg, NY; his children, Douglas Wood, of Canton NY, Shelley Phillips and her husband, Kevin, of Cranberry Lake, NY, Stephen Wood and his wife, Lauri, of Ogdensburg, NY and Heather Ladouceur and her husband, Bruce, of Ogdensburg, NY; three sisters, Betty Brett of Watertown, NY, Shirley Brashaw of Ogdensburg, NY, and Sally West of Oneida, NY; two brothers, Wallace Wood and his wife, Sally, of Lisbon, NY and Larry Wood and his wife, Stephanie, of Latham, NY; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Douglas is predeceased by three brothers, Donald Wood, Victor Wood and Gerald Wood and a sister, Brenda Greene.

Douglas was born on March 18, 1940, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Clarence Roy and Bernice (Day) Wood. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1959. Douglas married Nancy Shannon on February 27, 1961, at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. John Fiebke officiating. Douglas was employed by the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center for thirty-seven and a half years, as a therapy aide at the Letchworth Building.

Douglas enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, snowmobiling, and spending time at his camp in Cranberry Lake. Mr. Wood’s greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Douglas’s memory to St. John’s Episcopal, 500 Caroline St., P.O. Box 658, Ogdensburg, New York 13669.

