Enjoying the food at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - This week is the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.

The gates to the fair opened Tuesday afternoon.

While the rides don’t start until Wednesday, there are plenty of vendors there that are cooking up good food.

There are your favorites like an ice-cold slushie and those foods that are hard to find other times of the year like deep-fried Oreos.

Bob Langendorfer has run Fowler’s Taffy at the fair for 37 years and people expect him to be there.

“Absolutely, it’s essential. It might as well be called a show. We hand-pull our taffy on a hook and right over here is the hook, so we still do it the old-fashioned way and some people say it’s an art form. It’s definitely a trick of the trade to produce a good quality candy,” he said.

Dan Mullin of Mullin’s Family Restaurant is slow-cooking brisket, ribs, and pulled pork. He enjoys catching up with other vendors at the week-long celebration.

“You see a lot of people that you usually only see at the fair. The people who bring the carnival, you know, you make friends with them. The other vendors, these guys over here have been here every year. You have a common interest and it’s neat to see them grow and they say the same. It’s nice to see the same people,” he said.

The fair runs through Sunday.

