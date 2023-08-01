Evelyn I Scales, 95, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn I Scales, 95, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since 2015.

She was born on January 17, 1928 in Adams, NY, daughter of Melvin and Florence (Snyder) Scales. She graduated from Lyme Central School.

Evelyn was a homemaker. She resided in Watertown and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed making crafts, listening to and singing Christian music, reading and doing puzzles.

Among her survivors are a sister Ruth Jones, of Cape Vincent, NY; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a daughter who died at a young age, a son, James Scales, two brothers, Stanley and Lester Scales, a half sister, Maureen Younis, and four half brothers, Al, Frank, Earl and Roy Scales.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 7th at the Saint Lawrence Union Cemetery in Clayton, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.