Evelyn I Scales, 95, of Watertown

Published: Aug. 1, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn I Scales, 95, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since 2015.

She was born on January 17, 1928 in Adams, NY, daughter of Melvin and Florence (Snyder) Scales.  She graduated from Lyme Central School.

Evelyn was a homemaker.  She resided in Watertown and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.  She enjoyed making crafts, listening to and singing Christian music, reading and doing puzzles.

Among her survivors are a sister Ruth Jones, of Cape Vincent, NY; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a daughter who died at a young age, a son, James Scales, two brothers, Stanley and Lester Scales, a half sister, Maureen Younis, and four half brothers, Al, Frank, Earl and Roy Scales.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 7th at the Saint  Lawrence Union Cemetery in Clayton, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

