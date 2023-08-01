First Responder 5K in Black River this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Whether you’re a walker, jogger, or fast runner, the Black River First Responder 5K has a spot for you.

Race directors Monica Middleton and Zack Kitchen said there’s an age group to fit everyone.

The race starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, at Maple Street Park.

Early packet pickup is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 4, at the Black River Ambulance Squad.

Registration is open at raceroster.com and on Facebook. You can also register the day of the race. You can call 513-667-5882 to find out more.

There will be breakfast for runners and volunteers at the American Legion after the race.

