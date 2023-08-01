Jacquelyn G. Negro, 91, of Fishers Landing

Jacquelyn G. Negro, 91, of Tillson, in Ulster County, and Fishers Landing passed away peacefully Aug. 1 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. (Source: Funeral Home)

FISHERS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - Jacquelyn G. Negro, 91, of Tillson, in Ulster County, and Fishers Landing passed away peacefully Aug. 1 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay.

Jacquelyn was born June 21, 1932 in Schenectady to John and Elizabeth Grasso. She attended schools in Schenectady. She married the late Frank Negro on Oct. 13, 1953, and they lived in Aberdeen, Md. and Pearl River, before moving to the Hudson Valley for the next 60 years. Frank preceded her in death.

They vacationed in Fishers Landing since 1960 and they bought a summer home, in 1973. Jacquelyn continued to spend half the year in Fishers Landing until her death.

She was a long-time communicant of St. Peter’s Parish in Rosendale, and she volunteered in the church office for several years. She was a Eucharistic minister for 12 years and a past president of the Parent Teacher Association for St. Peter’s School. She was also a volunteer at Benedictine Hospital, Kingston , NY and later at River Hospital, visiting patients in long-term care. She was also a communicant of St. Cyril’s Parish, Alexandria Bay.

Jacquelyn was an avid knitter and joined knitting clubs where she was adept at designing and knitting on machines.

She was a business partner of Wool N’ Things, a wool and yarn shop in Cottekill.

She belonged to the Rosendale seniors group, where she and her friends would sit and visit for hours following the daily lunch, and she belonged to Rosendale Red Hats.

Jacquelyn and her Fishers Landing neighbors created the Fishers Landing Yacht Club in 1973. The families planned many boating picnics together, but there was no actual yacht club, per se, although she sewed a Fishers Landing Yacht Club burgee that flew from the flag pole at her cottage.

She and her husband traveled throughout the United States, enjoyed visiting their children and grandchildren, loved reading and crossword puzzles, boating and eating dinners out. She even tried water skiing, and she was afraid to fall because fish might bite her feet. Sundays were always a family day, in which the family would have big meals with lots of guests, in an Italian manner. This tradition continued her whole life.

She traveled to Italy and later to Germany with friends from the Watertown area when she was in her 80s.

Jacquelyn is survived by four children: Lisa Proven (Fred), Hammond; Pamela McDowell (Robert), Clayton and Fishers Landing; Frank Negro (Louise), New Baltimore; and Robert Negro (Kathleen), Gettysburg, Pa.

She is also survived by her brother, Louis (Carmela) Grasso of Schenectady, and eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Mark, Robin, Daniel, Melissa, Michael, Matthew and Rebecca, along with four great grandchildren, Roman, Arianna, Maria and Isaac.

Calling hours and a religious service will be held at Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay, on Friday, Aug. 4, with calling hours 3 - 5 p.m. with memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. Jacquelyn will be buried next to her husband at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Schenectady on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Online condolences may be made at Costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.