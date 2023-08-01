Lannie Mae Jones, of Watertown

Lannie Mae Jones lost her long battle with COPD after a short battle with lung cancer on July 30, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lannie Mae Jones lost her long battle with COPD after a short battle with lung cancer on July 30, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 11-1 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1 pm, followed by a burial in Glenwood Cemetery.

Lannie was born at the House of the Good Samaritan on July 31st, 1958 to Phyllis and Gerald Jones. She attended Watertown High School and worked at Fays Department Store in the shoe department, where her mother (her best friend) also worked.

In her early life she worked in the apple orchards as an apple inspector, a job she truly enjoyed. This is where she discovered her love for being tan. After getting her kids through grade school, she went back to school and became a CNA where she spent her days at Mercy Hospital, caring for people. She had a true calling for this job as caring for people is what she always did anyway.

In October of 1976, she married Harold R. Rogers. They spent 18 crazy years together, raising 2 children before divorcing in 1996. They remained friendly.

In 1997, she married Michael Strickland, “the love of her life.” They spent 12 years happily married before their differences sent them in different directions. Lannie, although divorced from Michael, took care of him when his health failed in 2011, until his passing.

To know Lannie was to love her or hate her… depending on what Lannie you were getting. She was very funny, generous, compassionate, and kind. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for the people she cared about. She was also very stubborn and was not afraid to tell it like it was, or say exactly what was on her mind, even in baby talk. Lannie loved plants and flowers. She loved baking, family cookouts and dinners, the water and camping, and she loved good food. KFC, Mr. Subs, and Chinese were her absolute favorites. In recent years, her phone calls with her brother Mike were the highlight of most of her days.

Lannie loved her children, but her truest love came when she became a grandmother. Her grandkids will forever remember playing cards, Magic Ball, and “Doggy Doggy where’s your bone?” She wanted to say to all her survivors to “Quit F***in Smokin” and “If I’d of known then what I know now…”

Survivors include her two children, a son, Harold Rogers and wife Denialle; a daughter, Candy Smith and wife Desiree; grandkids, Harmony, Jarren, Layla, Joseph and Elijah Rogers, Taylor and Cooper Bush, Zayden Scott and great-grandson Maverick Granger; two brothers, Mike Jones and companion Kathy of Watertown and Bruce Jones and companion Sue of Evans Mills; a sister, Sherry Gallagher and husband Glenn of Watertown; a favorite cousin, Deborah Gardner Wooldridge of Arkansas and several nieces and nephews, a few of which called her “Aunt Grandma Lannie” or “Aunt Spank.”

She was predeceased by her sister (BOSA) Jolene Jones; her parents, Phyllis and Gerald Jones; and her beloved best friend, Princess Mae Jones, her “tat.”

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.