Man allegedly kills cats with hammer

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man is accused of killing cats with a hammer.

State police say 28-year-old Edward Briel allegedly struck the alleged victim’s three cats with a hammer on Route 37 in the town of Louisville on Monday.

Two of the cats were dead when troopers arrived. The third was taken to Java Veterinarian Clinic but was euthanized because of the severity of its injuries.

Briel was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. He was arraigned in Norfolk town court and released.

