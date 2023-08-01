Man allegedly punches person in head

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - A Brier Hill man is accused of punching someone in the head.

State police say 44-year-old Jason Simmons got into an argument on Sand Street in the town of Morristown on June 20, got upset, and hit the man in the head with a closed fist.

The victim was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment of a head injury and was later released.

Simmons was ticketed on Monday for third-degree assault and released.

