Man allegedly punches person in head

BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - A Brier Hill man is accused of punching someone in the head.

State police say 44-year-old Jason Simmons got into an argument on Sand Street in the town of Morristown on June 20, got upset, and hit the man in the head with a closed fist.

The victim was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment of a head injury and was later released.

Simmons was ticketed on Monday for third-degree assault and released.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.