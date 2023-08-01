Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mega million? More like mega billion.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $1.1 billion, which would be the fourth-largest jackpot in the lottery game’s history.

At stores like Watertown’s Whitecaps Market, the jackpot is drawing in customers who don’t normally try their lottery luck.

One customer shared with us what her plans are if she wins.

“My dream is to buy an island in the Caribbean and have everybody have their own hut to live in. Family, friends, exclusive club to all live on an island,” said Jennifer Scott, purchased a ticket.

“It’s great. Everybody wants to take their shot at winning a fortune and it’s really great for the businesses too,” said Taylor Gray, manager, Whitecaps Market.

The drawing will be held Tuesday at 11 p.m.

