Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion

premio mayor de mega millions
Mega Millions(Mega Millions/MGN Online)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mega million? More like mega billion.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $1.1 billion, which would be the fourth-largest jackpot in the lottery game’s history.

At stores like Watertown’s Whitecaps Market, the jackpot is drawing in customers who don’t normally try their lottery luck.

One customer shared with us what her plans are if she wins.

“My dream is to buy an island in the Caribbean and have everybody have their own hut to live in. Family, friends, exclusive club to all live on an island,” said Jennifer Scott, purchased a ticket.

“It’s great. Everybody wants to take their shot at winning a fortune and it’s really great for the businesses too,” said Taylor Gray, manager, Whitecaps Market.

The drawing will be held Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is safe after being rescued from the Black River in Watertown Sunday.
Woman rescued from the Black River by first responders Sunday evening
For you star gazers out there, dueling meteor showers will light up the night sky starting late...
“Astronomical Doubleheader” meteor shower to be seen Sunday, Monday
Man accused of raping 13-year-old
Still photo of handcuffs.
Man allegedly kills cats with hammer
Photo from July 28 showing firefighters pouring water over burning lithium battery storage...
Officials: solar farm fire is contained; neighbors worry about contamination

Latest News

Pool
How to keep swimmers safe in your pool
A cow at Keystone Dairy in Lisbon
Falling off the ‘dairy cliff’? Schumer visits Lisbon farm to promote program
Water in drinking glass
Lyme residents worry about water safety; lab owner offers advice
Police from a dozen agencies came to Fort Drum to take part in the Emergency Vehicle Operators...
Practicing police pursuits: an inside look at the dangers of high-speed chases