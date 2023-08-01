Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years

A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.(Little Rock Animal Village)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - A lost dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.

The Little Rock Animal Village shared photos of the family getting back together with their beloved little girl named Jill last week.

According to the nonprofit, Jill had been missing for two years, but she found her way back to the family thanks to a microchip.

“Microchips save lives,” representatives of the organization shared. “We love a happy ending. Microchips make them possible. Please microchip your pets and be sure to register them.”

According to Friends of the Animal Village, the family drove from Texas to Arkansas to pick up Jill after they received a call last Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is safe after being rescued from the Black River in Watertown Sunday.
Woman rescued from the Black River by first responders Sunday evening
For you star gazers out there, dueling meteor showers will light up the night sky starting late...
“Astronomical Doubleheader” meteor shower to be seen Sunday, Monday
Man accused of raping 13-year-old
Still photo of handcuffs.
Man allegedly kills cats with hammer
Photo from July 28 showing firefighters pouring water over burning lithium battery storage...
Officials: solar farm fire is contained; neighbors worry about contamination

Latest News

Money Generic
Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Mega Millions
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
NASA said a young planet has been observed near a red dwarf star, which blasts the planet with...
Planet’s atmosphere blasted away by red dwarf star, NASA says