Pitcairn home destroyed by fire

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - A trailer home in the town of Pitcairn was a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire was on County Route 23.

The Harrisville Fire Department says everyone who was home at the time woke up when they heard smoke alarms, and they were able to get out safely.

They also said the home was too far gone to determine the cause.

