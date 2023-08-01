Pitcairn home destroyed by fire

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN / Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - A trailer home in the town of Pitcairn was a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire was on County Route 23.

The Harrisville Fire Department says everyone who was home at the time woke up when they heard smoke alarms, and they were able to get out safely.

They also said the home was too far gone to determine the cause.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For you star gazers out there, dueling meteor showers will light up the night sky starting late...
“Astronomical Doubleheader” meteor shower to be seen Sunday, Monday
A woman is safe after being rescued from the Black River in Watertown Sunday.
Woman rescued from the Black River by first responders Sunday evening
Man accused of raping 13-year-old
Photo from July 28 showing firefighters pouring water over burning lithium battery storage...
Officials: solar farm fire is contained; neighbors worry about contamination
Fire continues to burn in lithium battery storage trailers at the solar farm
Convergent offers words of apology as solar farm fire continues to burn

Latest News

KTTC
Man allegedly punches person in head
Black River First Responder 5K
First Responder 5K in Black River this weekend
Fire
Fire destroys vacant home
Still photo of handcuffs.
Man allegedly kills cats with hammer