Practicing police pursuits: an inside look at the dangers of high-speed chases

Police from a dozen agencies came to Fort Drum to take part in the Emergency Vehicle Operators...
Police from a dozen agencies came to Fort Drum to take part in the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course, or EVOC.(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Police pursuits: they’re intense, demanding and downright dangerous. That’s why local law enforcement officials are learning how to safely chase suspects.

Police from a dozen agencies gather at Fort Drum to take part in the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course, or EVOC.

Students learn advanced skills in turning, braking and decision-making during high-stress situations.

In the real world, they’ll use what they’ve learned to make split-second decisions, with the public’s safety as the top priority.

“Nobody getting hurt is our first goal and catching the bad guy is the second goal,” said Sgt. Ben Timerman, an EVOC instructor.

Every law enforcement agency has policies on pursuits, including how fast police can drive, when to activate lights and sirens, and when to pull back.

Because pursuits are so dangerous, many agencies allow their officers to give chase only if the suspect has committed a violent crime.

“It’s not just like in the movies where you’re pursuing with wild abandon. You have to make sure that you’re considering all of the legal aspects and all of your policies,” said Timerman. “We say that it’s easy to get into a pursuit, but the hard part is deciding when to stop or if you should continue pursuing someone,”

Then there’s the human factor. Officers are under intense stress during pursuits. They’re multitasking. They’re considering weather and road conditions. They’re communicating over the police radio.

“It’s extremely mentally and physically taxing because you’re doing a whole lotta stuff and you’re trying to do it all by yourself because most patrol officers around this area work alone,” said Lt. Robert Derouin, an EVOC instructor.

“Between firearms and vehicle operation, those are the most dangerous things that we get into, not only for the officers but for the public. And, to come out here and do this training helps us lower our liability, makes us safer and that makes the general public safer,” said Timerman.

On Wednesday on 7 News This Evening at 6, we’ll be speaking with some students who completed the course and we’ll accompany an EVOC instructor on the obstacle course.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is safe after being rescued from the Black River in Watertown Sunday.
Woman rescued from the Black River by first responders Sunday evening
For you star gazers out there, dueling meteor showers will light up the night sky starting late...
“Astronomical Doubleheader” meteor shower to be seen Sunday, Monday
Man accused of raping 13-year-old
Still photo of handcuffs.
Man allegedly kills cats with hammer
Photo from July 28 showing firefighters pouring water over burning lithium battery storage...
Officials: solar farm fire is contained; neighbors worry about contamination

Latest News

Enjoying the food at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
Enjoying the food at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad
Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad moving to new space
Gouverneur fire
Pitcairn fire
Pitcairn fire