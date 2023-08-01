Sports: Polishing those bocce skills

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some talented bocce ball players were practicing their skills Sunday in Watertown.

The folks practicing are part of the Jeff-Lewis Training Club, the group associated with Special Olympics in the central region of New York state.

There’s some great talent there. They also do other activities, including snowshoeing.

If you’re interested in Special Olympics in this area, Mike Deline is the director.

You can contact him at 315-788-4790. It’s a great organization helping out some wonderful people.

