Stone Mills Arts & Crafts Show is this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 54th annual Stone Mills Arts and Crafts Fair gets underway this week.

Debby Galloway was on 7 News This Morning to tell us about it. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The event is Friday, August 4, Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, at the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum.

There will be a large variety of vendors, along with food and entertainment.

Email agstonemills@gmail.com or visit Facebook for more information.

