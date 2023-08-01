Tomorrow’s Health: Alcohol deaths, wearable ultrasound & Alzheimer’s vaccine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a vaccine that helps mice with Alzheimer’s and a new patch can help detect breast cancer.

Alcohol deaths on the rise

The number of alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. is on the rise.

Data from JAMA Network Open shows men are still nearly three times more likely to die than women.

But between 2018 and 2022, the death rate increased 14% for women and 12% for men.

Wearable ultrasound

For patients at high risk for breast cancer, a new wearable ultrasound may be a lifesaver.

Researchers at MIT developed a flexible patch that allows the wearer to image the breast tissue from different angles, offering resolution similar to what’s used in medical offices.

Alzheimer’s vaccine for mice

A new vaccine improves Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice.

It targets proteins in the brain that disrupt cell function and reduces inflammation in the brain tissue.

The vaccinated mice show improvement in behavior and awareness.

