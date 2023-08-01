Yung Ja “Jeannie” Schorr, 88, of Watertown

Yung Ja “Jeannie” Schorr, 88, of 640 LeRay St., Watertown passed away on Saturday July 29, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center, with family and friends at her bedside. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Yung Ja “Jeannie” Schorr, 88, of 640 LeRay St., Watertown passed away on Saturday July 29, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center, with family and friends at her bedside.

She was born on March 2, 1935 in Wonsan, Hamkyung, Num-Do, Korea, daughter of Ryun Sun Shin and Lee Shin.

Jeannie had a remarkable life. After emigrating to Seoul, South Korea at a young age, she met her husband, Harold Schorr, of Newark, NJ during the Korean War while he was serving with the US Army. They were married November 28, 1955 at the Office of the Mayor in Seoul, South Korea. The couple moved to Fort Devens, Mass. where they resided for a short time until her husband was honorably discharged from the military. From there they briefly lived at the residence of Mr. Schorr’s parents and one other rental in Mr. Schorr’s hometown of Newark NJ until purchasing a house in Little Egg Harbor, Tuckerton New Jersey.

While living in Newark, Jeannie worked in a toy factory making harmonicas.

Jeannie proudly became a Naturalized Citizen of the United States on July 27, 1965.

In 1976, the couple moved to Watertown NY at the invitation of employment by Mr. Schorr’s brothers, Robert and Nelson Schorr, at Schorrs’ Sunoco on LeRay Street and worked there until his passing in 1988.

Jeannie enjoyed playing Bingo and backyard campfires with a good glass of wine and conversations with her neighbor. She was a lifetime member of the Northside Improvement League Ladies Auxiliary, and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Jeannie had the distinction of being the second longest individual on dialysis care of Fresnius Kidney Care at 22 years. (Previously at Mercy Hospital)

Among her survivors are her caregivers, nephew Robert T Schorr and Deidra Coughlin, Watertown NY. She is also survived by brother in law Nelson C. (Donna) Schorr Sr Watertown, NY nephews Matthew Schorr and Judd A. (Allison) Schorr of Georgia, Nelson C (Sharon) Schorr Jr of Medina Ohio, David (MaryLou) Ackley of Watertown NY, Robert Ackley of Watertown NY, Linda Ackley Liner, North Carolina, and Benjamin J Cararra II, New Jersey along with several grand and great grand nephews and nieces, and MANY lifelong friends

Jennie was predeceased by her parents, and a brother in Korea, her beloved husband Harold Schorr, mother and father in law Harold P. and Mary (Kistner) Schorr and two brothers in law and two sisters in law, Robert P. and Claudia Schorr and Ann and Benjamin J Cararra Sr.

The family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Medical Centers 3rd Floor PCU and 4th Floor nursing staff and doctors, Dr Sinduh’s office, and the staff at Fresnius Kidney Care.

The family would especially like to recognize Aimee Martini and Wayne Smith for the kindness and friendship as neighbors that they showed towards Jeannie over the years and to the former NSIL Ladies Aux women’s dinner group for all their friendship and inclusion

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 4th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, 117 North Massey Street Watertown NY

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 5th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.