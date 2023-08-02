Ag Weekly: A bunny beauty contest at the fair

The rabbit competition is one of the smallest — and fluffiest — at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair has been a means of showing farm animals since its beginning.

One of the smaller and fluffier contests is amongst the rabbits.

“This is Brownie,” A.J. LaShomb said. “This is my first show showing her. She’s a really kind bunny, she’s really good to show because she’s cooperative.”

The perfect show bunny is not only cooperative, but also attention grabbing, like Naruto.

“Kids love him, I love him, he loves the attention,” Autumn Genter said

And in a way, its a beauty pageant.

“They’ll, like, pull out and compare them to rabbits of the same breed, like which one is in the best health, which one has the best coat,” said Mackenzie LaShomb, who’s showing Mischief.

Domesticated rabbits are generally very friendly, so having dozens in the same place can be very exciting.

“It’s good for socializing your bunny,” A.J. LaShomb said, “socializing with the humans.”

And, its a learning opportunity.

“A lot of people don’t know a lot about animals in general and don’t know how to properly take care of them,” Mackenzie LaShomb said. “So, it shows a good environment of how to take care of animals and why they’re so important and you can learn interesting facts about them and why we need them.’

If you want to learn more, go to the fair this week. The rabbits will be there waiting.

