Another beauty today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the upper 40s and low 50s across the north country.

And it will turn out to be another gorgeous day.

It will be mostly sunny today and highs will be in the upper 70s.

We could see some unsettled weather on Thursday. A few showers and a thunderstorm could move through in the morning, but much of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80.

Rain will start up Thursday evening into Friday, especially in St. Lawrence County, although showers could also hit Jefferson and Lewis counties.

There could be gusty winds and heavy downpours.

There’s a 70% chance of rain on Friday and showers will be on and off. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It looks like it’ll be a beauty of a weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and 75. Sunday will be partly sunny and 80.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

