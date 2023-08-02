Charles Howard Putman, 81, of Ogdensburg

Charles H. Putman, 81, of Ogdensburg passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. (Source: funeral home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Charles Howard Putman, age 81, of Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Jude Nnadibuagha officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.

Mr. Putman passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Charles (Charlie/Chuck/Put) is survived by his wife, Elaine; two daughters, Susan Putman (and her fiance, John Robla) and Joan Putman; and a son, Stephen (Katrina) Putman, all of Ogdensburg, NY. He is also survived by five beloved grandchildren, Andrew Putman, Melissa MacKay, and Reed, Grant, and Maeve Putman; and four beloved great grandchildren, Landon and Audie Putman, and Madison and Easton MacKay.

He is also survived by his brother, James (Carolyn) Putman of Warwick, RI, and numerous in-laws and nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind great close friends, particularly the men he served with in Massena and in A Company, 479th Combat Engineer Battalion.

Charles was born on March 20, 1942, in Ogdensburg, NY, a son of the late Merrill and Helen (Martin) Putman. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in the Class of 1961. In February 1964, he joined the US Army Reserves and was sent for training at Fort Dix and Fort Devens until August 1964.

Upon his return, he married the love of his life, Elaine Reed, at St. Mary’s Cathedral on August 29, 1964, and they were happily married for nearly 59 years.

During his career, he was employed at Don’s Chevron Station as a mechanic, at Standard Shade Roller, and at Trimm’s Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and GMC Car Dealership as Assistant Service Manager and Technician, before accepting a US Army Active Reserve Duty position as Motor Pool Sergeant at the Reserve Centers in Ogdensburg, Massena, and Canton in 1983.

He received his honorable discharge from the US Army in 1995 and retired in 2002 as a Sergeant First Class (E7). Charles enjoyed working part-time in the hardware section of Hackett’s Hardware during his retirement years as well.

Charlie/Chuck/Put was known for his fun-loving, easy going personality, love of a good joke or prank, and his teasing nature. He enjoyed his many jobs where he was able to work with people and help others. Chuck was a collector of different things and was an avid bowler in his younger years.

He enjoyed refinishing antique furniture and reselling it, following the local auction circuit, visiting the beaches and parks along the St. Lawrence River, fall trips to Warrensburg’s Garage Sale Weekend, and spring break trips to Myrtle Beach, SC.

He enjoyed spending with his loved ones, family and friends, particularly celebrating holidays and birthdays. Chuck loved dressing up for Halloween parties and for Pirates Weekend in Alex Bay, and he thoroughly enjoyed nights out listening to bands and dancing, whether it was old Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline or 60s rock n’ roll. His grandchildren have many fond memories of the time spent with him, memorable quotes from him, and the daily pickups from elementary school.

Memorial contributions can be made to the VA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

