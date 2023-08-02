Cheddar Cheese Festival this weekend in Adams

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Cheddar Cheese Festival has moved from July to August. And it’s this weekend.

Niki Robinson and Dave Zembiec from the Adams Revitalization Committee say this is the 14th year for the popular event.

The festival starts with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, near the Adams Fire Hall. It runs until 4 p.m.

Forty vendors will be along the strip from East Church Street to the fire hall. There will also be a wine garden, craft beer, live music, food, cheese curd samples, and many other attractions.

There will be a kids’ zone with pony rides, a bouncy house, magicians, live music, and animals from Zoo New York.

You can find out more at cheddarcheesefestival.com.

