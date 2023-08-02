Doxtater climbs the ladder at Can-Am

Doxtater climbs the ladder at Can-Am
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One driver at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville is making a name for himself.

Taylor Doxtater is a Sportsman driver at Can-Am. He has 23 years of racing experience.

His progression on the track encompassed many forms of racing from go-karts to Thunder cars, to junior Thunder stock to Legend cars, back to go-karts, to asphalt late models, to pro stocks, and then the opportunity to drive a Sportsman.

You’ve heard of buying local, Doxtater loves to race local.

He’s beginning to climb up the Sportsman ladder the more experience he gets.

He has some sponsors helping him get on the track each week, and there’s always room for more.

Taylor Doxtater, an easy driver to root for at Can-Am Speedway.

