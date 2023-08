POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside service for Ronald W. Schofell, 68, a resident of Potsdam, will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Eel Weir, Oswegatchie.

Mr. Schofell passed away on March 21, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Ronald W. Schofell.

