Horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - There’s a case of eastern equine encephalitis in St. Lawrence County.
Public health officials say EEE was confirmed in a horse in Brier Hill.
The virus, spread by mosquitoes, can infect people, horses, other mammals, some birds, reptiles and amphibians.
Public health says there are 5 to 10 human cases per year across the nation.
The virus can cause inflammation of the brain, called encephalitis.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.