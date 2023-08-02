Horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis

Eastern Equine Encephalitis
Eastern Equine Encephalitis(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - There’s a case of eastern equine encephalitis in St. Lawrence County.

Public health officials say EEE was confirmed in a horse in Brier Hill.

The virus, spread by mosquitoes, can infect people, horses, other mammals, some birds, reptiles and amphibians.

Public health says there are 5 to 10 human cases per year across the nation.

The virus can cause inflammation of the brain, called encephalitis.

