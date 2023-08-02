Jefferson County lawmakers approve long terms; now up to voters

Jefferson County Legislature
Jefferson County Legislature(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County voters will decide how long their legislators’ terms in office should be.

The Board of Legislators approved an increase to four-year terms Tuesday night. Currently, they serve for two years at a time.

That change will need public approval.

Legislators in favor of the change have said it is more in line with other communities and gives them more time to settle in to be effective at the job.

Voters will get their say in November.

