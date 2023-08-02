Man pleads guilty to assaulting infant daughter

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A town of LeRay man took a plea deal Wednesday in connection with the January assault of his infant daughter.

Jason Osorio pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to reckless assault of a child.

He will be sentenced on October 4.

Osorio was indicted in May on counts of assault in the first degree, reckless assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The indictment accused Osorio of maliciously shaking his child back and forth and throwing her into a baby swing, causing a brain injury.

