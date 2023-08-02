More people can shop Fort Drum’s commissary

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum has opened the doors of its Commissary stores to more people.

As of Tuesday, Protective services civilian employees are eligible to shop at all Commissary shops, according to the 10th Mountain Division’s Facebook page.

Included are Security Administration, Fire Protection and Prevention, Police, Security Guard and Emergency Management personnel.

Before this change, the Commissary was open to active duty soldiers, National Guard and Reserve members, retirees and family members.

